Nearly two months after announcing an indefinite hiatus to care for her sick father, Britney Spears is itching to return to work.

“Britney’s dad is doing much better now,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about Jamie Spears, who was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital in November 2018 for emergency surgery after his colon spontaneously ruptured. “She has no regrets about postponing her Domination residency to spend time with him, but she is excited to get back to her career and doing what she loves most.”

Prior to Jamie’s health scare, Britney, 37, had been “quietly and slowly working” on her 10th studio album with executive producer Justin Tranter, according to the source.

“She is looking forward to getting back in the studio and releasing that once it’s complete,” the source tells Us. “She feels very comfortable working with Justin and loves his work.”

And while the Princess of Pop “misses performing for her fans,” the source explains that the hiatus “turned out to be a much-needed break for her.”

“She was going, going, going nonstop for four years with her Piece of Me residency, so it would have been a lot to jump right into the next one,” the source tells Us. “She is grateful for her fans’ understanding and that her dad is finally getting back to his normal self. Her family is stronger than ever after this very scary time.”

Through it all, Britney has leaned on her sons, Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, as well as her boyfriend of two-plus years, Sam Asghari. “Britney’s sons and Sam have been her rock through everything,” the source says.

The Grammy winner said in a statement to Us in January that she was taking time off to “be with my family … just like they have always been there for me.” (Jamie, 66, has been Britney’s co-conservator since 2008 after her highly publicized breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline.)

During her hiatus, Britney has largely stayed off social media, only making one post on Instagram in mid-January to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, …Baby One More Time.

“It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all,” she wrote in a message to her 21.7 million followers. “Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it. Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed.”

