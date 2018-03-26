There may be a light at the end of the tunnel for Britney Spears’ conservatorship. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the pop princess’ father, Jamie Spears, is looking into ending the court-approved order.

“Jamie is actively consulting with Britney’s medical team to determine if the conservatorship of Britney as the person should finally come to an end,” the insider says. “It’s just a question of timing as she is about to begin the tour, so the thinking is to do it at the conclusion.”

Britney, 36, is scheduled to kick off her Piece of Me world tour in Tokyo on June 3. She will travel across Asia, North America and Europe before the trek concludes in England on September 1.

The Grammy winner has been under the guidance of the conservatorship since 2008, after she was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation in the wake of a highly publicized breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11. The arrangement states that due to an undisclosed mental illness and past substance abuse, Britney cannot make personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father and lawyer Andrew Wallet.

“If anyone knew the real Britney, they would know that she would rather be remembered for being the great mother she is rather than the artist she is,” her ex-boyfriend David Lucado told The New York Times in May 2016. “And if anyone could see her interactions with her kids, they would know that there is no need for a conservatorship over Britney’s personal life.”

In recent years, Britney has accomplished plenty, including a four-year residency in Las Vegas. “She is feeling confident enough to take control of her life again,” a source told Us exclusively in February. “The progress Britney has made just in the last several years has been tremendous.”

With reporting by Jen Heger.

