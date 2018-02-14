On New Year’s Eve, Britney Spears added yet another professional accomplishment to an already-lengthy list: She had completed 248 shows over four years at her “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

That’s just one sign that the singer couldn’t be further away from the public breakdown she suffered in 2008, an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She is feeling confident enough to take control of her life again,” says the insider. “The progress Britney has made just in the last several years has been tremendous.”

Her mental state is so strong, in fact, that she may request the conservatorship her dad Jamie Spears has had over her for nearly a decade be removed. “Britney has been told by her advisors that the best chance of it being lifted is if her co-conservators and doctors believe it’s in her best interest,” says the insider.

The mom of 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden will embark on a 28-date world tour in July — and she’s counting on that summer gig to further prove her healthy state, notes the insider. “It’s Britney’s hope that after the tour, Jamie will agree to have a discussion about ending the conservatorship of her as a person.”

As Spears, 36, has proven herself more stable over the years since she shaved her head and swung at a car with an umbrella, she has gained back more liberties. Her father moved out of her home “years ago,” says the insider, adding that “Britney doesn’t have an issue with her dad continuing to oversee her estate and finances.”

What the star desires now is personal choice: “She wants the conservatorship of her as a person to come to an end so she has the freedom to make her own decisions.”

Dating fitness model Sam Asghari for the past year-plus, her life only continues to become steadier. “Britney is head over heels in love with Sam,” says the insider. “The relationship is very serious.”

In 2019, the Grammy winner will return to Vegas for another residency — this time at the new MGM Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Resort, multiple sources have confirmed. “She loves Vegas and the schedule was perfect for her and her kids,” says a source, “so why not continue?”

