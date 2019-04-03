Britney Spears has checked into a mental health facility amid concerns over her dad Jamie Spears‘ illness, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.The 37-year-old is receiving treatment at a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being and Britney will be there for a few weeks,” one insider tells Us. “Britney’s sons are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin, for the time being.”

The source adds that Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, “has been nothing but supportive through everything.”

TMZ first reported on Wednesday, April 3, that the pop star is receiving treatment amid 66-year-old Jamie’s health issues. The businessman, who became Britney’s sole conservator in March after her lawyer Andrew Wallet resigned as co-conservator, was hospitalized in October 2018. He received surgery after his colon spontaneously ruptured, causing the “Womanizer” singer to indefinitely postpone her BRITNEY: Domination show in Las Vegas.

Britney explained in an emotional January Instagram post that her “father was hospitalized and almost died” and “he still has a long road ahead of him.” She added: “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time, just like they have always been there for me.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Toxic” songstress values family as “the most important thing to her” and she’s “appreciative” for boyfriend Sam Asghari’s support as she puts her career on the sidelines to stand by her father. “Britney’s family has been her No. 1 priority over the past few months. … Sam has been supportive through her dad’s health issues,” the insider told Us of the model. “He treats her like a queen.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Britney returned to Instagram after a nearly two-and-a-half month hiatus to share an uplifting message about self-care and shared a quote stating, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.” The “Crazy” singer captioned the post, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :).”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

