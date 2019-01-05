Standing by his woman. Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has been lending his moral support to the pop star amid her father, Jamie Spears’ health battles.

“Sam has been supportive through her dad’s health issues,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the personal trainer. “He treats her like a queen.”

The insider revealed that, though the couple have been spending less time together as of late, the “Womanizer” singer, 37, is “appreciative” that Asghari, 25, is there for her. “Britney’s family has been her No. 1 priority over the past few months,” the source says. “Family is — and always has been — the most important thing to her. After all, her family was there for her when she needed them the most a decade ago.”

Spears announced on Friday, January 4, that she is putting her second Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, which was set to kick off on February 13, on hold indefinitely in order to be by her dad’s side.

“I will not be performing my new show Domination,” she wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of herself as a child standing in between Jamie and her mother, Lynne Spears. “I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first … and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”

Jamie, 66, was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas in October, where he was taken into surgery after his colon spontaneously ruptured, according to a press release.

After 28 days in the hospital, he was released to his home, where he is “gaining strength and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Britney met Asghari on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” in October 2016 and started dating shortly after.

A source told Us in August that the model has “become a stabilizing force in Britney’s life, without stifling her or trying to make her into someone she’s not. He accepts her for who she is, which has been a struggle for Britney in the past.”

One month prior, a separate insider exclusively hinted to Us about a potential proposal in 2019. “They are more in love than ever,” the insider told Us at the time. “Don’t be surprised if they get engaged in the next year.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!