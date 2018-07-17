The rest is history! Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared sweet new details about the first time they met on the October 2016 set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

The personal trainer, 24, told Men’s Health in an interview published on Tuesday, July 17, that he was cast in the video just two days before it was filmed. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” he recalled. “I had butterflies.”

Asghari attempted to break the ice with the Grammy winner, 36, when she introduced herself between takes. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’” he recounted. “I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

The pair continued to chat throughout the shoot and eventually exchanged phone numbers. They set up a sushi date and began dating soon after.

“After the video came out, nobody knew we were dating,” the fitness model said. “I don’t think [she or I] had the intention to just be friends.”

Nearly two years later, the couple are still going strong and have become less private about their love. They often share photos and videos together on Instagram, many of which are fitness-oriented.

“The exercises, I come up with them, but the videos are because of my better half. She’s the video director,” Asghari told the magazine. “It’s a very fun thing, and I look back at them and smile. … Working out together is always nice and we try to do it a couple times. It’s super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else.”

The Iran native, who said his favorite Spears song is “Stronger,” gushed that the Princess of Pop is his biggest inspiration. “She motivates me more than anyone,” he said. “It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing. I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

Spears was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for a mere 55 hours in 2004, and backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She and K-Fed, 40, share sons Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!