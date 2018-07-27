Wedding bells might soon be ringing! Britney Spears has never been happier with boyfriend Sam Asghari and it seems the couple are getting even more serious.

“Sam will be with Britney for [her] entire tour and they are more in love than ever,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Even though Sam is younger than Britney, he is extremely nature for his age. Don’t be surprised if they get engaged in the next year.”

The news comes shortly after Asghari, 24, opened up about his relationship with the pop star, 36. “She motivates me more than anyone,” he told Men’s Health on July 17. “It’s crazy who I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing.I grew up with three sisters and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

Spears and the Iranian hunk met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016 and started dating after wrapping. A source told Us in February that the Grammy winner is so in love with the fitness model and their romance is heating up.

“They spend a lot of time together — cooking, working out, going on vacation or just hanging out,” the source revealed at the time. “Britney swore she was done with relationships, but then Sam came along. She’s very happy in her relationship. She has a consistent routine and she’s doing what she does best. Life is good for Britney.”

The “Toxic” songstress was married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 and then Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She and Federline, 40, share sons Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11.

