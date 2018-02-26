Britney Spears has plenty to boast about. Two months after wrapping up her extensive, record-breaking Las Vegas residency, the pop superstar added yet another honor to her résumé when she picked up the Fragrance of the Year Award for her perfume Fantasy in Bloom at the 2018 Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday, February 25.

But the trophy wasn’t the only reason Spears was all smiles. She attended the ceremony with Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of more than a year. The couple appeared to be in good spirits as they left the event, where Spears rocked a sheer minidress and Asghari donned a classic black suit.

The Grammy winner, 36, and the fitness model, 23, have been going strong since they began dating a few months after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in late 2016. Unlike her romances with talent agent Jason Trawick, law firm associate David Lucado and TV producer Charlie Ebersol, Spears’ relationship with Asghari happened organically.

“She wasn’t set up with Sam as she was with her last two boyfriends — this came about without any outside interference from her parents or handlers,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Those relationships ultimately failed because Britney wouldn’t have gravitated toward them on her own.”

And the pair’s 13-year age gap was never an issue for young-at-heart Spears as she has a lot in common with the Iranian hunk. “They spend a lot of time together — cooking, working out, going on vacation or just hanging out,” the insider says.

“Britney swore she was done with relationships, but then Sam came along,” the source tells Us. “She’s very happy in her relationship. She has a consistent routine and she’s doing what she does best. Life is good for Britney.”

Spears was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 and backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She and Federline, 39, share sons Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11.

