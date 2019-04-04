Kevin Federline is proud of his ex-wife, Britney Spears, for taking the necessary steps to prioritize her mental health.

The DJ’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, released a statement on Thursday, April 4, hours after news broke that the Grammy winner, 37, voluntarily checked into a wellness center for 30 days of treatment.

“Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to deal with her situation in a responsible way,” Kaplan told The Blast.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Spears is staying at a facility that “prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being” while Federline, 41, takes care of their sons, Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12. One insider said that the former backup dancer is now “considering going back to court for increased child support payments” as he takes over full-time custody of the boys for the time being.

The pop star, who posted an Instagram message earlier on Thursday about taking “a little ‘me time,’” married Federline in 2004 after a whirlwind romance, which they documented on their UPN reality show, Britney & Kevin: Chaotic. She filed for divorce in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences.

Spears has been dating personal trainer and fitness model Sam Asghari since 2016, while Federline went on to marry Victoria Prince in 2013. He has a total of six children, two with the former volleyball player.

The news of the Crossroads actress’ decision to seek treatment came amid her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health issues. The 66-year-old underwent emergency surgery in November 2018 after his colon ruptured and more recently had a second operation. Britney announced an indefinite career hiatus in January to focus on her dad’s recovery.

“His condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him,” a source told Us on Thursday. “It was her breaking point.”

