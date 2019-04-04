Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have certainly had their ups and downs since splitting in November 2006. The former couple, who were wed from 2004 to 2006 and share sons Sean Preston and Jayden, have gone from feuding exes to supportive coparents.

The DJ recently praised his ex-wife for seeking mental health treatment amid her father Jamie Spears’ illness in April 2019.

“Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to deal with her situation in a responsible way,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told The Blast.

He also agreed to care for their children until she has recovered.

The pair’s journey to amicability hasn’t been an easy one, however. Just months prior, the twosome were locked in a bitter feud after Federline requested an increase in child support payments.

The duo, who once avoided each other at their son Preston’s baseball game, according to an eyewitness, have also feuded over custody in the past.

By 2015, however, they seemed to have temporarily gotten over their differences: The reality star recalled his happier times with Spears to Access Hollywood in March 2015. “It was a good time in my life,” he said, adding that their coparenting was going “great.”

Scroll through to relive Britney’s ups and downs with the One Tree Hill alum.