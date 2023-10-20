Britney Spears has a lot of thoughts about ex-husband Kevin Federline’s former rap career — and she’s not afraid to share them.

Spears, 41, threw some subtle shade at Federline, now 45, taking his rap career “so seriously” in her upcoming The Woman in Me memoir, a source confirms to Us Weekly. “Bless his heart,” she writes.

During their marriage, Federline released music under the moniker K-Fed. His debut single, “Y’all Ain’t Ready”, was released in 2005 with his debut album, Playing With Fire, dropping the following year.

In her book, Spears writes about how the public seemed to be “doubting” Federline’s career. She remembers wishing that he was more present in their marriage.

Spears and Federline met in 2004 and announced their engagement that same year. The UPN series Britney and Kevin: Chaotic — which aired five episodes in 2005 — revealed the couple’s private September 2004 wedding. Spears and Federline, who share sons Preston, now 18, and Jayden, now 17, announced their plans to divorce in November 2006. Their divorce was finalized in July of the following year.

“I think I married for all the wrong reasons,” Spears admitted when reflecting on the nuptials during her 2008 MTV documentary. “Instead of following my heart and, like, doing something that made me really happy. I just did it because … for just, like, the idea of everything.”

Following their split, Spears and Federline continued to coparent their boys, but it wasn’t always easy. Spears reveals in The Woman in Me that she shaved her head in 2007, in part, due to a disagreement with Federline over their kids.

While Spears has love for her sons, her relationship with Preston and Jayden has since hit a rough patch — especially after they skipped out on her wedding to now-estranged husband Sam Asghari in June 2022.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden told the Daily Mail in September 2022. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal our mental state.”

Spears, for her part, responded via Instagram that her love for the boys “has no boundaries” and noted she hoped to talk with them in the future.

Federline’s lawyer revealed in May that he was moving to Hawaii with Preston and Jayden and was looking for Spears’ blessing. Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, agreed to the move on her behalf.

“Britney has never given up hope on repairing things with her kids,” a source told Us in July. “But she hasn’t seen them in a long time, and she isn’t exactly sure when she’ll see them again now that they’re moving to Hawaii.”

At the time, the insider noted that things “won’t really be the same” between Spears and her sons, but she “hopes to make plans with them in the near future.”

The Woman in Me hits bookstore shelves on Tuesday, October 24.