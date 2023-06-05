Forever in her heart. Britney Spears is still the No. 1 fan for her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, despite their upcoming move to Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline.

“Britney will never stop loving her boys no matter what,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Despite everything that’s happened in the past, she has not given up hope on repairing their relationship and spending as much time with them as she can.”

The “Baby One More Time” songstress, 41, raised eyebrows earlier this month when she shared a throwback picture of Jayden, now 16, as a child via social media. Spears captioned the Saturday, June 3, photo with two tulip emojis. She later shared an old snap of Sean Preston, now 17, on Monday, June 5. “My first love !!!” the Grammy winner wrote alongside the solo shot.

“She posted a throwback with Jayden because she wanted to send her sons a message that she still loves them,” the insider tells Us. “They will always be her sons and that motherly love for them is unconditional.” (Spears shares both boys with ex-husband Federline, 45, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2006.)

The former Mickey Mouse Club star is aware that her sons “may not understand why she posts what she does,” per the source, who adds that Spears is “feeling freedom for the first time in over a decade and will continue celebrating her autonomy.”

The Crossroads actress was previously under a 13-year conservatorship which allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her estate. In November 2021, the legal agreement was terminated, and the “Circus” singer was no longer under the restraints of her father, 70, nor the conservator of her person, caretaker Jodi Montgomery, who took over the role in September 2019.

The ruling gave Britney a newfound sense of freedom, which she hadn’t experienced since 2008 when the conservatorship was put in place after back-to-back public breakdowns.

The “Toxic” songstress seemingly took her life back in the months that followed — and married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in June 2022. Britney’s sons, however, were missing from the nuptials.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ ahead of the ceremony.

Jayden, for his part, shed some light on the underlying tension with his and Sean Preston’s mother. “I think mom has struggled [with] giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” he told to the Daily Mail in September 2022. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal our mental state.”

Last month, news broke that Federline is planning to relocate his family, including his and Britney’s boys, to Hawaii. (The former backup dancer also shares daughter Kori and son Kaleb with ex Shar Jackson and two daughters with wife Victoria Prince.)

In a letter from Federline’s attorney, obtained by TMZ in May, he asked whether the musician would be OK with the move. The reply, which was shared with Us on May 31, revealed that the pop star consented to relocating her boys and would not interfere with her former spouse’s plan.