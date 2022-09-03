Less than one year after Britney Spears’ conservatorship was terminated, Kevin Federline and sons Sean Preston and Jayden James are speaking out about their relationships with the singer.

“I was mortified for her. I really was,” the former backup dancer, 44, revealed in a teaser for his tell-all 60 Minutes Australia interview, set to air Sunday, September, 4. “I still feel bad.”

He continued: “The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them. I couldn’t get involved.”

Federline was married to the 40-year-old pop star — with whom he shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — between 2004 and 2006. Following the Crossroads star’s divorce from Federline and a series of public struggles, she was placed under a conservatorship for both her person and estate. Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, notably was in control for many years until Jodi Montgomery took over in 2019. The conservatorship was eventually terminated in November 2021.

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” Britney said during an emotional court testimony in June 2021. “And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested. … I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

She added: “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

After Federline and the former Mousekeeter parted ways, they coparented their sons. However, the California native has recently been outspoken about his sons’ difficult relationship with their mother.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough,” Federline previously told the Daily Mail in August. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Sam Asghari, who married Britney in June after five years together, publicly refuted Federline’s allegations.

“There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” the Hacks actor, 28, wrote via Instagram Story later that month. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Jayden, for his part, told the Daily Mail earlier this month that both he and his older brother — who notably skipped their mom’s wedding to the Iran native — had lingering “emotional trauma” from their relationship with Britney.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden told the outlet. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

He added: “If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better.”

The “Stronger” singer, for her part, responded to her youngest son’s allegations, noting that she has “tried my best at being the best person I can be” while underneath the conservatorship.

“I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 1. “I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother …. and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!”

Federline further opened up about Sean Preston and Jayden’s strained relationship with Britney during his 60 Minutes Australia sitdown, which airs on Australia’s Nine Network on Sunday, September 4.

Scroll below for more of Federline and his sons’ biggest revelations — and claims — about the “Circus” musician from their 60 Minutes Australia interview: