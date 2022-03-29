Kevin Federline is a family man! The DJ has six children with Shar Jackson, Britney Spears and Victoria Prince.

The California native became a father in July 2002 when he and the Moesha alum welcomed their daughter, Kori. The pair were broken up by the time their son, Kaleb, arrived in July 2004, and Federline was in a relationship with the Princess of Pop.

The actress revealed at the time that their split “wasn’t just breaking up a relationship … [but] breaking up a family,” which Federline apologized for during Celebrity Fit Club in April 2010.

“’I know I’ve caused you a lot of pain,” the former backup dancer told his ex at the time. “I’ve been really selfish. I guess I got so wrapped up in all this other s–t that I never really got a chance to sit back and apologize to you. I really do want you to know that I am sorry.”

Jackson replied, “I felt like the whole relationship was not real by the way you handled it ending — and that killed me.”

When Federline continued to apologize, noting that he “got caught up in [his] own selfishness,” the Celebrity Rap Superstar alum told him that his words “meant the world” to her.

As for the Excess Baggage alum and Spears, the duo wed in October 2004 but finalized their divorce three years later. Ahead of calling it quits, the former couple welcomed sons Sean Preston and Jayden in September 2005 and 2006, respectively.

The Crossroads star, who has since moved on with fiancé Sam Asghari, complimented Jackson’s daughter on her drawing skills in a March 2022 Instagram post.

“My son’s stepsister drew this!!!” the songwriter captioned a photo of a sketch at the time. “Kori … she makes me feel so stupid. I think she was 12 when she did this. I’ve kept it all this time. She did it by hand not tracing!!! I would get a 40 percent F if I got graded on drawing!!! I respect people who can draw like this. My son can do the same thing. I mean wow. Wow!!!”

Jackson commented on the social media upload: “So crazy you posted this now because she’s working on a new one for you.”

In addition to the Massachusetts native and Spears, Federline has two daughters with Prince. The pair wed in August 2013 in Las Vegas. Two years before their nuptials, the couple welcomed daughter Jordan. Peyton was born in April 2014.

