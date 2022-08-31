Speaking his truth. Kevin Federline revealed why he didn’t help ex-wife Britney Spears during her conservatorship — and how their boys feel about her now.

“I was mortified for her. I really was,” the 44-year-old backup dancer said in a Wednesday, August 31, teaser for his 60 Minutes Australia interview. “I still feel bad.”

During the episode, which will air in its entirety on Sunday, September 4, Federline claimed that he couldn’t allow Spears’ legal drama to be his problem since he had to continue to make their children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, his priority during the tumultuous time.

“The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them,” the California native — whose marriage to Spears, 40, lasted from 2004 to 2006 — explained. “I couldn’t get involved.”

In November 2021, the “Toxic” singer’s 13-year conservatorship over her person and her estate finally ended. Spears was initially placed under the legal contract in 2008 after she experienced highly-publicized highs and lows following her divorce from Federline — some of which she recently claimed were staged by her parents.

The conservatorship kept her from making any of her own personal or professional decisions for more than a decade. By its end, the musician’s father, Jamie Spears, was overseeing the estate, while caretaker Jodi Montgomery was the conservator of her person.

After achieving legal freedom, the Crossroads actress dealt with drama in her home. Britney’s two sons, who have become more distant in recent years, chose not to attend her June wedding to Sam Asghari.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ in a statement at the time.

Federline later claimed during an August tell-all interview with Britain’s ITV that the boys “have decided they are not seeing her right now.”

Britney fired back at the claims via Instagram on August 6. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the “Radar” songstress wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL.”

In Federline’s new 60 Minutes interview, however, he maintained that his job has always been “keeping my boys safe.” He further explained that “it’s been a few months since they’ve actually seen” their mother.

When it comes to how his relationship with Britney evolved over the years, he said, “It was amazing until it wasn’t.”

60 Minutes Australia airs on Nine Network on Sundays.