Raw emotions. Britney Spears got candid in her latest claims against her family, accusing her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, of “set[ting] up” her conservatorship and alleging that she suffered from such “pure abuse” at their hands that she felt like her family “threw [her] away.”

In a since-deleted video shared on Sunday, August 28, the “…Baby One More Time” artist, 40 — who has frequently called out her family since she was granted freedom from her longstanding conservatorship in November 2021 — shared a 22-minute audio clip via YouTube detailing new allegations against her parents. (Her father, Jamie, was her conservator for over a decade, beginning in 2008.)

“A woman introduced the idea [of the conservatorship] to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen,” Britney claimed in the YouTube video, per Variety. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was “pre-meditated” and claimed that “it was all basically set up.”

Recalling a specific incident that appeared to spark the conservatorship, the “Gimme More” singer recalled that “there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurney” — but it was all fake, she claimed.

“It was all basically set up. There were no drugs in my system. No alcohol. No nothing. It was pure abuse,” Britney alleged. “And I haven’t even really shared even half of it.”

The Grammy Award winner got emotional when digging deeper into the alleged abuse, questioning how her parents were allowed to do such a thing to her.

“How the f—k did they get away with it? How is there a god? Is there a god?” she asked. “I was so, so weak … I was scared, broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human … how can I mend this, if I don’t talk about this?”

The Crossroads star further claimed that no matter how much “effort and work and heart” she put into her work — “even down to the details of how many rhinestones are going to be in my costumes” — her family “literally killed me.” She added: “They threw me away. That’s what I felt — I felt like my family threw me away.”

She also wondered how “my sister [Jamie Lynn Spears] and my mother aren’t doing anything,” despite the fact that her fans and the #FreeBritney movement were “on the street fighting for me.” Britney shared, “To me, it was like they secretly honestly liked me being the bad one — like I was messed up, and they kind of just liked it that way. Otherwise, why weren’t they outside my doorstep, saying, ‘Baby girl, get in the car. Let’s go.’”

For her part, Lynne reacted to the pop icon’s latest allegations against her later that night.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!” the Mississippi native, 67, wrote via Instagram in response to her oldest daughter’s since-deleted YouTube video.

“I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne continued in the caption of the post, which featured a throwback black and white shot of her and the “Toxic” singer. “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private. ❤️🙏.”

During her 2021 deposition, Britney made numerous claims against her family, including allegations that her 71-year-old father — her conservator — forced her to take psychiatric medication and birth control against her will, attempted to extort her, mishandled her enormous fortune and more.

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” she stated at the time, adding, “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

For all of the turmoil the “Lucky” artist has — and continues — to go through, she also acknowledged the good in her life in Sunday’s YouTube video. “I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time, and I am so grateful,” Britney, who married husband Sam Asghari in June, noted, referring to her latest single, “Hold Me Closer,” with Elton John. Still, she chooses to speak out to offer empathy and hope for anyone who may have endured a similar situation to hers.

“If you are a weird, introvert oddball like me, who feels alone … and you needed to hear a story like this so you don’t feel alone, know this: My life has been far from easy and you’re not alone,” she stated.

Us Weekly has reached out to Jamie’s team and Lynne’s team for comment.