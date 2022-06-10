Celebrating love! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s intimate wedding ceremony was attended by plenty of A-listers — but her family members didn’t make the cut.

Us Weekly confirmed the pair exchanged vows in California on Thursday, June 9. “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” a rep for the actor, 28, said after the pair tied the knot. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

The 10-minute ceremony was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married Paris Hilton and Carter Reum last fall. Spears, 40, walked down the aisle in a custom gown designed by Donatella Versace featuring an open neckline. The bride accessorized with jewels by Stephanie Gottlieb, wearing over 60 carats of diamonds retailing for a total of $570,000.

Asghari and the Crossroads actress each received wedding bands designed by Gottlieb. Spears’ Classic Round Diamond Eternity Band was emblazoned by diamonds all around, and her Marquise Diamond Band was set east-west in a Bezel Eternity Band. Both feature diamonds just under 2 carats total weight per band.

Throughout the night, the “Toxic” singer had four outfit changes. Along with her wedding gown, Spears wore a black Versace minidress, a two-tone outfit and a red minidress. The groom, for his part, donned a Versace tux.

While the ceremony got off to a slow start — a source tells Us it was 45 minutes behind schedule — the twosome kept their vows short and sweet. Neither the Grammy winner’s father, Jamie Spears, nor her mother, Lynne Spears, were in attendance. Sister Jamie Lynn Spears and brother Bryan Spears also did not witness Britney’s wedding.

Ahead of the big night, TMZ reported that Britney’s sons — Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — were not set to see their mom walk down the aisle. “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Federline’s lawyer said.

After Britney and Asghari’s September 2021 engagement, a source told Us that the duo were considering inviting only friends. “Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life,” the insider explained in December 2021, one month after the pop star was freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

Those who were lucky enough to make the guest list included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Kathy Hilton, will i am. and Maria Menounos. Paris attended with her husband, both 41, and the socialite joined Britney for a rendition of “Stars Are Blind” during the afterparty. The Glee alum also danced the night away to “Toxic” with Madonna and Gomez, 29. However, the bride and groom did not have an official first dance.

