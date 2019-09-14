Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Sean Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

“We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “…Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”

The following year, she gave birth to her and the DJ’s second son. “Everything is great,” she told Access at the time.

Spears and K-Fed split in 2007, and he later welcomed son Jordan and daughter Peyton with his current wife, Victoria Price. He also shares Kori and Kaleb from his previous relationship with Shar Jackson.

Federline opened up about his coparenting relationship with his ex-wife 10 years after their divorce. “I’m used to not having all my kids, and this is going to be one of those years,” he revealed in a Bravo interview at the time. “When you are coparenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do. My boys will be gone, their mom’s off in Asia on tour. They are with me until the 15th, and then they are gone for the rest of the month. So I won’t have the boys for Father’s Day.”

In September 2019, he and the Mississippi native adjusted their custody agreement from 50-50 custodial rights to 70 percent of the time with Federline and 30 with Spears. The former couple tried out the new schedule for a year before formalizing it in documents filed in August 2019.

When she has custody of her kids, the pop star loves to share their time together on social media. From Disneyland trips to special dinners, take a look at the gallery below for Spears’ sweetest quotes about her boys.