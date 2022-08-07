UPDATE: 11:58 p.m. ET — Britney Spears has responded via her Instagram Story: “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … as we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”

Original story: Clapping back. Sam Asghari slammed Kevin Federline‘s claims about Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

“There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” Asghari, 28, shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 6. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Federline, 44, commented on his ex-wife in a sit-down interview with the Daily Mail. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” the former dancer explained. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

The “Stronger” songstress, now 40, married the California native in 2004 and filed for divorce in November 2006, two months after Jayden James’ birth. Their split was finalized in 2007.

The Celebrity Fit Club alum added that the boys were “happy” for their mom amid her June wedding to Asghari, but Federline claimed that the teenagers struggle with the star’s revealing Instagram posts. Spears often posts semi-nude images on the social media platform with long captions.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough,” Federline said. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

The Hacks actor took issue with that statement as well, claiming Spears “never posted a nude selfie except of her butt.”

Spears’ husband also slammed Federline’s statements about the conservatorship, which was overseen by Jamie Spears. “They’ve had a lot of questions about it,” Federline told the outlet. “I don’t know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better.”

He praised Britney’s father as a “really caring” man. “When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life,” Federline claimed. He previously supported the pop star’s desire to end the adult guardianship and noted in his latest interview that he wasn’t sure the conservatorship needed to last 13 years, starting in 2008 and officially being terminated in November 2021.

Asghari speculated that Britney’s ex was speaking out because child support payments would end when the boys turn 18.

In September 2019, Federline and the Mississippi-born star adjusted their custody agreement from 50-50 custodial rights to 70 percent of the time with their father and 30 with their mother. The Grammy winner pays $35,000 per month in child support, per a 2018 legal agreement.

“Kevin’s gravy train will end soon [which] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements,” Asghari alleged. “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him [choosing] to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year [conservatorship] and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

The trainer concluded by stating that he is suspicious of anyone who saw the conservatorship in a positive light. “Things that are now considered normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence,” Asghari said. “Anyone approving of it is wrong of benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter except to say I have a job.”

