The war is over. Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline have finally reached an agreement in their child support case, Us Weekly confirms.

A source tells Us that the Princess of Pop, 36, agreed to give the DJ, 40, a “significant increase” in monthly payments for their sons: Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12. The deal “allows Kevin to give the boys a similar lifestyle [to the one] they have when they are with Britney,” the source notes.

Spears had been paying Federline $20,000 a month in child support, but the source tells Us that the monthly total will now top $35,000 in light of the new agreement.

The money battle between the exes, who were married from 2004 to 2007, began in February when the former backup dancer requested an increase in child support after the Grammy winner’s Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, grossed more than $137 million during its four-year run.

“[Britney is] angry Kevin is asking for more money because she pays for everything,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “Those boys are her world. She is an amazing mother.”

The drama continued to play out in the months that followed. In May, Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Us exclusively that his client believed he deserved “at least three times the amount” of child support that he was receiving at the time. The next month, Kaplan served Spears with a subpoena to sit for a deposition, to which her legal team objected.

The pop star lost sole physical and legal custody of Preston and Jayden in 2008 after a high profile breakdown, which led to her being placed under the care of her father, Jamie, in an ongoing conservatorship.

Federline also shares Kori, 16, and Kaleb, 14, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, and Jordan, 7, and Peyton, 4, with wife Victoria Prince.

With reporting by Jen Heger

