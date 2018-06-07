Britney Spears has officially been served with a subpoena to sit for a deposition to “discuss her personal finances” in her child support battle with ex Kevin Federline, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Her lawyer, Laura Wasser, accepted the subpoena on Britney’s behalf,” the source explains. “The subpoena also included financial discovery, including Britney’s most recent tax returns, and a completed income and expense declaration.”

The source adds that the deposition is scheduled to take place in the next two weeks.

Federline, 40, filed to increase child support payments from the 36-year-old pop icon on May 22. The duo, who were married from 2004 to 2007, share two sons: Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11. He also shares Kori, 15, and Kaleb, 13, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson and 6-year-old Jordan and 3-year-old Peyton with wife Victoria Prince.

The DJ claimed in the court documents that he is “simply less of a ‘name’ and less in demand than he was in 2008,” when the child support payment of $20,000 a month was determined.

Federline’s celebrity divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan exclusively told Us at the time that he deserves “at least three times the amount” that he currently receives.

“This is based on her earnings which have been publicly reported,” Kaplan told Us. “We are also asking for attorney’s fees because it didn’t have to come to this.”

A source close to Spears, meanwhile, told Us that the “Make Me” singer is “concerned” that Federline could try to keep their kids from her if she does not agree to increase the child support payments.

“There is nothing that Kevin has to pay for,” the source told Us on May 23. “Nothing has changed in the care Britney has given the kids and Kevin has acknowledged what a great mom she is … Lost in all of this is the kids, they are the ones caught in the middle.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

