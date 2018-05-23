Things could get uglier between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline before they get better. The pop icon has concerns that that her ex-husband could keep their two children from her if she does not agree to increase his child support payments, a legal source close to Spears exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Britney is extremely agitated and extremely concerned that Kevin is going to no longer allow her to see their children because he has sole custody as retribution for not agreeing to the $40,000 in child support payment, which would be a $20,000 increase from what he is getting now,” the source tells Us.

The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2007, share 12-year-old son Sean Preston and 11-year-old son Jayden James. Federline, 40, filed official documents to increase child support payments from Spears, 36, on Tuesday, May 22. The DJ’s celebrity divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Us on Tuesday that Federline deserves “at least three times” more than the $20,000 a month the “Make Me” singer currently pays him.

“Britney’s father, Jamie, had signed off on a modest increase of $25,000, but demanded a monthly accounting of how that money was being spent,” the source explains. “Kevin has four other children from previous relationships, and it’s not Britney’s responsibility to pay for their care.” (Federline shares Kori, 15, and Kaleb, 13, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson and Jordan, 6, and Peyton, 3, with wife Victoria Prince, whom he married in August 2013.)

The source adds that Spears and her father “want to know” what Federline currently spends the $20,000 a month on, claiming that “all of Preston and Jayden’s expenses are paid for while they are with Kevin, from schooling, clothes, insurance.”

“There is nothing that Kevin has to pay for,” the source continues. “Nothing has changed in the care Britney has given the kids and Kevin has acknowledged what a great mom she is … Lost in all of this is the kids, they are the ones caught in the middle.”

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Federline currently makes $3,000 a month working as a DJ because he is “simply less of a ‘name’ and less in demand than he was in 2008,” which is when the child support was determined.

Federline’s lawyer told Us on Tuesday that “a court hearing will be set, and the parties will engage in financial discovery, which will enable guideline support payment that Kevin should receive.”

