Just living life. It’s hard to ignore the fact that Britney Spears shared numerous nude photos from her beach day with Sam Asghari. But one day after setting social media on fire with three scandalous snaps, the 40-year-old star offered an explanation for her naked pics.

“Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free WOMAN !!!!” she captioned a Tuesday, March 1, Instagram post. “I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT … SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE …”

It didn’t take long for fans to hype up the star, who’s conservatorship ended in November 2021, in the comments section. ‘FREE WOMAN BRITNEY IS MY FAVORITE BRITNEY,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Britney Spears being happy and free is the healing the world needs.”

Later in the caption, Spears turned her attention to her glam in the accompany photo, which was taken at the London premiere of her 2002 film, Crossroads.

She explained that she’s always been “frugal” and “very conscious” with how she spends her money. But, upon looking back at old images, the “Lucky” singer realized that she used to use exclusively luxe makeup from Chanel.

“LAST NIGHT I BOUGHT MY MAKEUP AND I’M EXCITED BECAUSE IN THE PIC ABOVE I’M WEARING ONLY CHANEL MAKEUP!!! ANYWAYS … I’m sure there are a lot of other brands that can do the trick but I remember this one made me feel absolutely beautiful !!!! To the makeup artist who gave it to me … THANK YOU !!!” she concluded.

The show of love for Chanel didn’t go unnoticed, with many fans calling for the singer to be tapped as the makeup brand’s new ambassador. “New face of Chanel Beauty??” a user questioned, while another quipped, “You made me want to buy Chanel cosmetics.”

Spears is clearly a big Chanel supporter, but she’s also a fan of Selena Gomez’s brand, Rare Beauty. Back in July 2021, Gomez sent a package of products over to the pop star — and her reaction was priceless.

“Ok guys … great news ☀️ !!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it 👙and my favorite three makeup products from @SelenaGomez !!!! Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb 💣 and smells very good,” Spears captioned a picture of the products. “Selena …. Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I’ve been looking for shimmers 😉💅💋 !!!!!”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential