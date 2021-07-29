Calling all lipstick lovers! In honor of National Lipstick Day, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best celeb-founded lipsticks, glosses and matte stains on the market.

We’ve swatched, we’ve tested and we’ve meticulously applied all the products out there to find which lippies are really, truly worth the hype.

From long lasting options that won’t budge or bleed to sheer finishes that give the ultimate no-makeup makeup look, trust Us when we say that these 10 celebs will have your pout looking perfect in just one swipe.

So, what beauty brands made our list? Well, we obviously had to include Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, which just got a clean and vegan makeover.

Her My Matte Lip Kit is the best of the best for anyone looking for staying power and intense pigment. Plus, having a coordinated lip liner and lipstick all in one makes things easy as can be.

If you prefer a more low-key vibe, Rihanna has got you covered. Fenty Beauty, which was launched in 2017, has the perfect solution. Their Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick is creamy and comfortable. With a mix of nudes and shimmery shades, you’ll be reaching for this product on repeat.

Any Real Housewives fans out there? Good news: you can have lips as legendary as Lisa Rinna’s. Take it from Us, her lip kits are as good as it gets.

“Our formulas, which I worked on approving for almost a year, are exquisite,” the 58-year-old reality star exclusively told Stylish. “Rinna Beauty lipstick is so creamy and has an amazing sheen to it, and the lip gloss has a beautiful feel and styling power.”

Her latest launch is the Heidi Lip Kit, which she describes as the “perfect nude” and “a little naughty.”

Want to go bold? There’s nothing better than Lady Gaga’s Haus Lab’s Le Monster Lip Vault Vol. 2. With 12 fabulous shades, we wouldn’t expect anything less from 35-year-old singer.

For a product you can pick up at the drugstore, we recommend Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty. Their $8 Petal Pout Lip Color is just as affordable as it is amazing. Available in a matte and cream finish, the lippie keeps your pout hydrated and smooth while still delivering a rich color.

To check out these lipsticks and more of Stylish’s must-haves, keep scrolling because we’re rounding up the 10 best celeb-founded lipsticks to add to your cart, STAT.