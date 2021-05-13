“The number one question I’ve gotten for a long time is, “What’s your skin routine?” Kristin Cavallari tells Us. “So I decided to do a deep dive into the products I was using. After a lab analyzed her faves, the 34-year-old reality star was shocked to discover “they were full of silicones and all of these fillers that age us,” she shares.

“We think we’re doing a really good thing for our skin, when we’re in fact doing the opposite.” This knowledge sent her down “a rabbit hole” to make formulas “that are actually clean, yet still really effective.”

Here, the entrepreneur reveals why the five essentials in Uncommon Beauty, available May 13, give her “piece of mind.”

Q: Why do the products work harder than what’s out there?

Our vitamin C comes from Australian kakadu plum, which is a super concentrated form. And instead of a peptide treatment and a serum, we combined the two into one nectar that absorbs beautifully.

Q: A 2-in-1! As a mom of three are you always looking for solutions?

Yea, my routine is as minimal as possible. Morning are definitely hectic and that why I want my skin to look hydrated and healthy — so I don’t have to put anything else on it. In my day-to-day life, I’m actually makeup-free.

Q: But do you still wash your face at the end of the day?

I only wash my face at night! In the morning I just splash cold water. The Daily Foaming Powder Cleanser [in the line] can be customized as a gentle sudsy cleanser or an exfoliator.

Q: And how about moisturizer?

Ours is almost like a water gel. I’m prone to breakouts but this is really light and just gives that perfect hydration that makes your skin glow.

To get the breakdown on the new Uncommon Beauty products, keep scrolling!