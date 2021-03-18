‘Tis the season to transition your skincare! While winter is spent slathering on rich and heavy creams, fighting off flaking lips and drenching your face in as much moisture as humanly possible, change is on the horizon.

Temps are about to start heating up, which means its due time to give your skincare a little Spring cleaning — if you will. It’s key to look for lightweight moisturizers that won’t clog pores (or cause pesky pimple!), mists to give your skin a mid-day pick-me-up and, of course, sunscreen to protect and defend from the damaging effects of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays.

We know it can be overwhelming to sift through the stores or search online for spring-time skincare, so Stylish is here to help streamline the process. We’re dishing out our favorite products to incorporate into our beauty routine when the sun starts to shine.

The most important skin-care swap to make this season? Sunscreen! Our go-to is the EltaMD UV Sheer Broad Spectrum SPF 50+. It has a super lightweight formula that feels silky smooth on the skin, doesn’t leave a white cast behind and provides protection from the sun. While we recommend applying your SPF year-round and even when you’re just staying indoors, it’s even more important when you’re outside and soaking up some vitamin D.

Looking for a little glow? Add the Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum to your lineup! The lactic-acid based serum will improve the look of large pores and slough away dead cells, while the peptides get to work plumping up your skin so it looks fresh and hydrated.

For a full break down of an editor-approved spring skincare routine, keep scrolling. From a refreshing cleanser to a glow-giving moisturizer, we’re breaking down the products you should add to your cart!