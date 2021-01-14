You may not be participating in dry January, but your skin most certainly will be feeling the dehydrating effects of the winter month. Between indoor heating systems and the brisk, cold outdoor air, your skin is crying out for a little extra love and attention. Give it what it needs with the help of some seriously dependable moisturizers. We rounded up five of our favorites to make it easy for you — no matter your skin type.

The best all-around moisturizer is none other than EltaMD’s Moisturizer. It soothes even the most sensitive skin thanks to its simple formula made with petroleum. It’s the perfect pick for those who suffer from eczema and other skin concerns. It can even help promote healing following chemical peels, lasers and any other treatments! And depending on your application process, you can pick it up in a jar or tube for a super affordable price point.

Looking for a boost of radiance while you moisturize? South Korean cosmetics brand Laneige just launched its newest product: the Radian-C Cream with Vitamin C. Not only will it brighten your complexion, but it will also help diminish unwanted dark spots. Now that’s what we call multitasking!

Though you may not think you need SPF throughout the winter months, especially when you’re staying inside, experts disagree. “It’s a common misconception that you don’t need to wear sunscreen when you’re indoors,” board-certified dermatologist Joyce Park told Allure. “Standard glass windows block UVB but not UVA rays, which can penetrate deeper into the skin than UVB [rays], [and] are the main contributing factor to photo-aging — which are changes seen as dark spots, wrinkles, and leathery textured skin.”

But don’t worry! Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty recently released a skincare line that includes a lightweight sunscreen. It’s so comfortable, you won’t even know you have SPF on. Well, except for it’s light, fresh, desert melon scent.

Keep scrolling to shop all top five of our favorite moisturizers to use this winter.

