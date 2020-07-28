Get Your 1st Official Look at Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Line — Launching Friday!

Rihanna’s Fenty Skin line is almost here! The highly anticipated range launches exclusively on the brand’s website on Friday, July 31 — or July 29 if you sign up for early access.

The collection’s first drop is made up of three gender-neutral products perfect for everyday use. In other words, the singer considers them to be “the three steps ya can’t skip in your skincare routine.”

The Fenty Skin Start’rs include — drumroll please: Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28) and Hydra Vizor Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35).

When Rihanna was a teen, she struggled to find effective skincare products. She found herself overwhelmed with the myriad of options on the market (relatable much?) and even had a traumatizing experience in which a formula discolored her skin.

“Fenty Skin is everything I wish I had back then,” said the founder in a press statement. “I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone.”

Rihanna prioritizes clean formulas that are also vegan, gluten-free and oil-free. It also features globally sourced ingredients, including one of her Vitamin C-packed favorites: the Barbados cherry.

“I’ve lived and traveled all over the world and I wanted to make sure that Fenty Skin represented the best of the best when it came to our ingredients,” said Rihanna. “I wanted safe, clean, effective formulas that celebrated and respected what our planet has to offer.”

Keeping with her mission to respect the planet, Rihanna aims to make products refillable when possible and incorporate some post-consumer recycled materials into product packaging.

The “Shut Up and Drive” hitmaker launched Fenty Beauty in September 2017, making beauty history with her inclusive 40-shade foundation range. She filed a trademark for Fenty Skin in March 2019 and fans have been eagerly anticipating it ever since.

Keep scrolling for your first look at all three Fenty Skin Start’rs!

