Celebs are obsessed with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie! To prove it, Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up a list of A-listers who can’t get enough of the confidence-boosting brand.

The “Shut Up and Drive” hitmaker unveiled the highly anticipated line in May 2018, following the incredible success of her disruptive makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. She launched the size-inclusive range with bras, undies, sleepwear and statement-making lingerie.

Rihanna teased her millions of followers with the lingerie line for the first time in April 2018 by posting a photo of herself wearing a lacy pink bodysuit. Now, just over two years later, the brand is a favorite of celebs like Christina Milian, Hennessy Carolina, Bella Hadid and Cardi B.

“It was important to me to push the boundaries, but also create a line that women can see themselves in,” said the founder at the line’s Brooklyn launch party in 2018. “I want to make people look and feel good, and have fun playing around with different styles.”

“There are really no rules with lingerie, cute and edgy can live in the same collection,” she continued. “The line dares you to try something new while completely remaining authentic to yourself.”

Normani was named Savage x Fenty’s first-ever global ambassador in November 2019. Rihanna also named Tinashe and Dreezy faces of the line just a few days later — and Megan Thee Stallion in May 2020.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, Rihanna recruited fashion influencers, brand ambassadors and even shoppers to create content at home for the brand’s Savage x Summer 2020 collection. Artist Rafael Perez collaged their DIY shots onto eye-catching backgrounds and the finished result is undeniably a work of art.

The Barbados native clearly knows what goes into creating a successful brand that’s loved by the stars! Keep scrolling to see some of your favorite celebs slaying in Savage x Fenty must-haves!