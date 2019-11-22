



Normani has a major new gig! On Thursday, November 21, Savage x Fenty — and Rihanna! — revealed that the 23-year-old chart-topping artist is the brand’s first-ever global ambassador.

The multi-platinum-selling singer will star in the brand’s social media content for the holiday season, in addition to campaign imagery in spring 2020. To our delight, the company has already shared a video starring Normani on Instagram. In the clip, the hitmaker dons a red hot ensemble complete with a lacy bra and underwear set and thigh-high stockings with Savage x Fenty written on the hemline in crystals.

“Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador” said Rihanna following the big announcement. “She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

Unsurprisingly, the two share a mutual appreciation of the partnership. “I am beyond honored to join the Savage X family as their new global brand ambassador” commented Normani. “Rihanna is always at the cutting edge and continues to push the boundaries in everything she does. The way she embraces her sexuality and exudes grace is such an inspiration to me and so many other women around the world.”

The former Fifth Harmony star continued, “Rihanna and Savage X celebrate and empower women of all shapes, sizes, and colors everywhere. It’s a beautiful thing and is truly revolutionary. I am so grateful for this opportunity and excited for what’s to come with my new Savage X family.”

Prior to Rihanna’s decision to bring Normani on as her first ambassador, the “Motivation” singer took the stage at Rihanna’s unforgettable Savage x Fenty NYFW show at the Barclays Center on September 10, 2019. She nearly stole the stole when she joined a team of dancers for a remix of Sean Paul’s “Shake That Thing.” For the iconic performance, she wore the lingerie brand’s Eye Hart U Unlined Bra, which unsurprisingly sold out after the star crushed it on-stage.