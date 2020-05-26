Megan Thee Stallion is slaying the bikini game! The 25-year-old rapper is out here proving that you don’t need the beach to have a “hot girl summer.”

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

In 2019, the Houston native released the song, “Hot Girl Summer,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. Thanks to the Internet, the chart-topper quickly became a viral meme. The performer described the meme’s message to The Root in June of 2019.

“It’s just basically about women — and men — just being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it.”

She continued, “You definitely have to be a person that can be the life of the party, and, ya know, just a bad bitch.”

These Pics Prove Brielle Biermann’s Bikini Body Is Next-Level Impressive

In short, having a “hot girl summer” is all about being confident, having fun and rocking a bikini whenever you feel like it.

As we head into the summer of 2020, things look a little different due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But the “Savage” singer has single-handedly proven that you can still look hot in your backyard, or, well, wherever you’re safely quarantined.

Essentials for your “hot girl summer” include a few on-trend bikinis. Thankfully, the environmental advocate has plenty of swimwear that can serve as inspiration.

Bachelor Nation Stars Slay in Sexy Bikinis and One-Pieces: Hannah Godwin, Rachel Lindsay, Cassie Randolph and More!

Her enviable styles range from classically sexy black string bikini to a head turn-worthy strappy neon green number. Bonus: the singer frequently shops for swimwear at Fashion Nova, so you don’t need to break the bank to covet her style.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see some of Megan Thee Stallion’s best and hottest bikini moments!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)