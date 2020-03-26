Smokeshow alert! 23-year-old Brielle Biermann is queen of showing off her amazing body to her 1.3 million Instagram followers. To prove it, Us Weekly’s rounded up some of the Don’t Be Tardy star’s hottest bikini moments of all time.

The reality TV star posted a throwback Instagram photo on Wednesday, March 25, that’s impossible not to discuss. In the pic, the brunette beauty is photographed soft-smiling at the camera with her long hair flowing down her back in perfectly styled beachy waves. For the vacation photoshoot, Biermann left little to the imagination in an orange, barely-there thong bikini.

In the accompanying caption, Kim Zolciak’s daughter wrote, “MY SECRET’S BEEN EXPOSED 🤭 #LinkInBio.” The link directs followers to a Us Weekly article in which Biermann credits her bikini-ready body to intermittent fasting, a pattern of eating that alternates between periods of fasting and eating.

In a Q&A with her followers on Instagram Live on Sunday, March 22, Biermann revealed that she has a favorite fast-food joint that she eats from 6 days of the week: Chick-fil-A.

“I go to [Chick-fil-A] EVERY DAY (except Sunday) around 3 for my breakfast/lunch,” she told fans on social media.

And this isn’t a super-new ritual. In January 2020, the star revealed that her go-to meal from the fast-food chain is a spicy chicken sandwich and waffle fries. She snapped a photo of the salty delicacies for her Instagram Story and wrote a text overlay that read, “When I say I eat this every day I mean every day.”

During the fan-focused Q&A, Biermann went into detail about her experience with intermittent fasting. “I only eat between 3-8 every day!” she admitted, revealing that all times outside of those hours, she’s fasting.

Clearly, Biermann’s daily routine is working for her. Keep scrolling for evidence that the Insta-famous reality star’s bikini body is next-level impressive.