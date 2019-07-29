Bump watch! While some celebrities keep their pregnancies on the down-low, these expecting stars showed their budding bellies off in bikinis all the way into their third trimesters.

Jessica Simpson gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in a March 2019 Instagram post captioned, “Jess-tation.” In the upload, the Dukes of Hazzard actress cradled her stomach while wearing sparkly sunglasses and a patterned bikini top.

The singer announced that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are expecting their third child together in September 2018, after welcoming their daughter, Maxwell, and their son, Ace, in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Whether she was trying to squeeze between cars in a parking lot or lounging on a sleep recliner after a bout of acid reflux, Simpson showed her baby bump off all pregnancy long.

She even posted pics of her swollen feet, and the toilet lid that she broke by leaning back too far.

Kate Hudson documented her third pregnancy on social media as well. One month before she gave birth to her and Danny Fujikawa’s daughter, Rani, the Fabletics creator shared a mirror selfie in a bathrobe and bright orange bikini. With her bare bump on full display, Hudson paid homage to her belly button by captioning the pic, “#Outie.”

