It all started with Grace Kelly — the iconic actress-turned-princess (a.k.a the OG Meghan Markle) concealed her pregnancy with an Hermes bag strategically placed in front of her bump way back when and the rest was history! From Kylie’s T-shirt move to Sarah Jessica Parker’s bathing suit cover-up trick, see how the stars including Khloe Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman have used fashion to cover up their pregnancies!