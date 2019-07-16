



Showing off her sense of humor! Amy King (née Duggar) posted a funny baby bump pic on Monday, July 15.

“Nailed it!” the 3130 Clothing owner, 32, captioned the social media upload. In the pic, the pregnant star cradled her budding belly on the beach in a red bikini top and green buttons. Her husband, Dillon King, stood in the distance with his hand out, appearing to rest it right on his wife’s stomach.

The dad-to-be shared the hilarious shot on his own Instagram account, writing, “I’ll just hang here. #summer.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alums announced in April that they are expecting their first child together. “BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!” Amy wrote alongside their Instagram reveal. “Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!”

This came four months after the niece of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar told Us Weekly exclusively that she and her husband were “practicing … not preventing pregnancy.”

“If it happens, it happens,” Amy told Us in December 2018. “We’re ready to be parents. We’re ready whenever it happens.”

She went on to tell Us about the kind of parents she and Dillon would be. “For me, I just want to be a hands-on kind of mom,” the Arkansas native revealed. “He’ll be a hands-on kind of dad. We want to be involved in our kids’ lives no matter what they do. And they’re going to be our little best friends. They don’t know it yet, but they will.”

The pair embarked on their Fort Walton Beach, Florida, babymoon on Sunday, July 14, ahead of their baby boy’s arrival. The mom-to-be, who has been documenting the trip on her Instagram Story, called the shore her “happy” place.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!