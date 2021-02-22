Cute Khai! Gigi Hadid gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her life as a mom on Sunday, February 21.

“Khai is napping,” the model, 25, wrote on her Instagram Story. “Let’s do a lil session of: post a picture from this date.”

As social media users sent random dates to her DMs, the Los Angeles native shared corresponding photos, from “vintage shopping” in July 2020 to maternity shoot edits the following month.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel kept her 5-month-old daughter’s face hidden but showed her feet in multiple cozy outfits. Hadid also posted never-before-seen baby bump selfies, as well as a look at Khai’s nursery.

“Choosing a wall color,” she captioned an August 2020 shot of pink paint swatches.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went on to write that she has “turned half [of her] office into Khai’s playroom.” Hadid shared photos of the little one’s pink ball pit and matching tent, which was filled with stuffed animals.

The new mom gave birth to her and Zayn Malik’s infant in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the former One Direction member, 28, tweeted at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

The couple waited four months to reveal their daughter’s name. Hadid made the subtle announcement by adding “khai’s mom” to her Instagram bio in January.

She and the X Factor alum plan to keep their child out of the public eye and have looked to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for advice in that area. (The Green Lantern costars are the parents of three daughters — James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 16 months.)

“I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” Hadid explained to Vogue earlier this month.

Her friends all have “different answers” to her parenting questions, she went on to tell the magazine. “That’s when you kind of realize that everyone figures it out for themselves. And you do it in your own way, and you can take bits and pieces from people, but you’re always going to end up doing it a little bit differently.”

The Gossip Girl alum, 33, chimed in, “I told her you have to do what works for you. Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world. I’m grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set.”

Keep scrolling to see Hadid’s new photo dump, from pregnancy to present day.