No longer nameless! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik revealed their baby girl’s name as Khai, four months after her birth.

The model, 25, shared the little one’s name by updating her Instagram profile to read, “khai’s mom,” on Thursday, January 21.

The former One Direction member, 27, announced their little one’s arrival on September 23, tweeting, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Hadid added with a post of her own: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

In the couple’s black-and-white social media uploads, they showed their infant’s tiny hand holding onto their fingers.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Hadid was expecting their first child. “Gigi has been telling her close friends and family about her pregnancy news and was trying to keep it low-key,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She has been so grateful for all the well-wishes and congratulations she’s received. She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side.”

The insider went on to say that the on-again, off-again couple were “so in love” following their January reunion.

The Los Angeles native kept her baby bump under wraps for the first few months of her pregnancy, but she gave a glimpse of her bare stomach in a July Instagram Live video.

The following month, Hadid shared photos from her maternity shoot, writing that she was “growing an angel.”

The then-pregnant star tweeted about the modeling experience in September, writing, “I loved it. I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and [Luigi and Iango] really made it happen for me but was definitely more tiring than working normally. Got through the second look and was like ‘guys I think I can only do two more’ hahaaaa.”