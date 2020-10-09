From model to mom! Gigi Hadid kept her baby bump under wraps until July 2020 but has been showing her pregnancy progress ever since.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that the Los Angeles native was expecting her and Zayn Malik’s first child. Her mom, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed the news later that same month and hinted at her eldest daughter’s due date.

“Of course we are so excited,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Dutch publication RTL Boulevard in April 2020. “I’m excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

As for Yolanda’s youngest daughter, Bella Hadid, the model was “excited to be a freaking auntie” to Gigi and the former One Direction member’s daughter.

“I am so proud of you @gigihadid,” the Washington, D.C., native wrote on her Instagram Story in August 2020. “You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you.”

The following month, Bella jokingly posted a photo of herself cradling her bare stomach while her older sister held onto her own budding belly.

“Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn,” she captioned the September 2020 social media upload. “I love you both so freaking much. Can’t stop crying.”

Gigi shared photos from her first maternity shoot in August, tweeting that modeling is “more tiring” while pregnant.

However, the mom-to-be “loved it,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me. … Got through the second look and was like ‘Guys I think I can only do two more.’ Hahaaaa.”

She and Malik felt “thrilled” to become parents, a source exclusively told Us in May 2020, noting that they were “solid” in their on-again, off-again relationship ahead of their little one’s arrival.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in September 2020.

Keep scrolling to see Gigi’s baby bump pictures over the course of her pregnancy, from selfies to family photos.