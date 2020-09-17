Baby bumping! Gigi Hadid fondly looked back at her growing bump amid speculation that she’s given birth to her and Zayn Malik’s first child.

The model, 25, shared a series of photos from about the 27-weeks mark in her pregnancy via Instagram on Thursday, September 17.

“🥺💙 time flew,” she wrote alongside the snaps, which gave fans a glimpse at the California native’s bare stomach from different angles.

Hadid put her belly on display in all four photos, wearing a black crop top and matching sweatpants. She topped off the look with a yellow Lack of Color bucket hat that partially covered her natural blonde locks.

The social media images came one day after Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, shut down speculation that the Hadid-Hilfiger capsule collection designer gave birth to his latest grandchild.

“No, not yet,” Mohamed, 71, replied via Instagram after one user asked if the model and former One Direction singer’s little one had arrived.

Earlier this month, fans began speculating that Gigi had welcomed her first child with the British crooner, 27, after her sister Bella Hadid posted a throwback photo of Gigi’s baby bump and her own food baby.

In the caption, Bella, 23, said she couldn’t “stop crying.” The girls’ father then added fuel to the arrival rumors when she shared a poem he wrote for his grandchild.

“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful, in peace, my love, Gigi,” Mohamed wrote in Arabic on a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, September 16. “In the name of God The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid.”

His poem was called, “Grandpa’s Heart” and expressed how excited he was to be the grandfather to Gigi and Malik’s bundle of joy.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” the poem read. “I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always near, to do anything, anything for you my dear.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Gigi is pregnant with her and the “Pillowtalk” crooner’s first child. The couple confirmed the news later that same month.

“Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” a source told Us in April, adding that Malik “couldn’t be more thrilled” to be starting a family with his girlfriend.

