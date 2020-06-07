Everything Gigi Hadid and Her Family Members Have Said About Her Pregnancy

Model mom-to-be! Gigi Hadid confirmed that in April that she is expecting her and Zayn Malik’s first child and has been opening up about her pregnancy ever since.

“Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Later that same month, another insider revealed, “Gigi has been telling her close friends and family about her pregnancy news and was trying to keep it low-key. She has been so grateful for all the well-wishes and congratulations she’s received. She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side.”

As for Malik, 27, the former One Direction member “couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The couple’s baby news came three months after Us confirmed that they are dating again after previously calling it quits.

“They got back together very recently,” the insider shared with Us in January. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”

Hadid, 25, and the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer were first linked in November 2015. Following their first breakup nearly three years later, they briefly reunited before splitting again in January 2019. The model went on to date Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron.

“I am excited for her,” the former reality star, 27, told ESPN West following his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy reveal. “I am happy for her. She is going to be the most incredible mother. She’s a caring, sweet person and she’s going to be amazing.”

The general contractor went on to tell Us exclusively in May: “I’m stoked for her. … She comes from a great family, so I’m very excited for her.”

Keep scrolling to read what Hadid and her family members have said about the Los Angeles native’s pregnancy, from cravings to fashion shows.