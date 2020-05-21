Gigi Hadid has a message for those who think she’s had facial fillers! On Wednesday, May 20, the 25-year-old mom-to-be debunked the rumors in an hour-long Instagram Live.

The model hopped on IG Live with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons to test new products from the beloved drugstore brand — and to discuss how pregnancy hasn’t impacted her face shape.

Parsons hadn’t seen Hadid in a while, so she mentioned that she was curious to see if Hadid’s face shape had changed at nearly six months pregnant.

“I think I have the cheeks already, so there’s not a lot to fill in,” said the California native. “But no, for those wondering, I’ve never injected anything into my face.”

“I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and make them feel more comfortable and good about themselves,” she explained. “Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel I’m too much of a control freak. I’m like, ‘What if it goes wrong?'”

Instead of turning to fillers, Hadid’s turned to makeup as a way to make her feel extra confident. “People are like, so fast to do permanent things to their face. I’ve loved being like, I accept myself how it is. That doesn’t mean I don’t have insecurities sometimes. But like, for special occasions, you can sculpt your nose a little bit or do whatever with makeup.”

“Makeup is such a beautiful tool to help you feel your best for special moments but to also accept your beautiful face for exactly how God made it and your mama and dada.”

On Tuesday, April 28, the world learned that Hadid’s expecting her first child — a girl! — with Zayn Malik. “Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Hadid confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 30. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms,” she said. “But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Hadid’s mother Yolanda confirmed the news, too! In an interview with Dutch publication RTL Boulevard, she said, “I’m excited to become an Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

