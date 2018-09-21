Gigi Hadid is a runway star. With her fit physique and shiny blonde hair, it’s no surprise that she has gained the title of “It-Girl” and supermodel quickly. Not to mention, it’s basically in her DNA. Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid was a former model herself and has given the 23-year-old tons of modeling advice along with sister Bella, 21, and brother Anwar, 19.

While these factors have certainly helped Gigi spring forward in the industry, the model has accomplished so much on her own. She got her first gig at just 2 years after being discovered by Paul Marciano.

Since then, Hadid has appeared on the cover of Vogue and walked in tons of designer shows including Versace, Chanel, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and more.

And it doesn’t stop there— Hadid also works behind the camera and can add the roles of designer and photographer to her resume. She has co-designed two collections with Tommy Hilfiger and was the photographer of the Versus (Versace) Spring-Summer 2017 campaign which featured her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

With so much under her belt already and tons of fabulous catwalk moments, it’s safe to say Gigi is here to stay. Scroll through to see some of our favorites so far!