Gigi Hadid’s busy lifestyle doesn’t get in the way of coparenting daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik.

“I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have,” she explained to NET-A-PORTER on Monday, September 4. “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”

Hadid said that because she’s a parent, she has to be “intentional” with the jobs she chooses to do because she only has “half the time” she used to. “The jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me,” she told the publication.

Hadid and Malik, 30, share Khai, 3. The duo first confirmed their relationship in 2016 after they made out in his “Pillowtalk” music video. That same year, they made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Met Gala, but split the following month. After rekindling their love, the couple confirmed Hadid was pregnant in July 2020. After welcoming Khai that September, the pair split and their relationship took a turn.

In October 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged argument with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. He denied the claims at the time and pleaded no contest for the charges.

Nearly two years later, Malik finally opened up about the incident on a July podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy.” “I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too,” he told host Alex Cooper. “I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that.”

Gigi and Malik share custody of Khai, and he told Cooper, 29, that their daughter’s happiness is “the main importance” when it comes to coparenting.

Although they try to keep Khai’s face as private as possible, Gigi occasionally shares sweet moments with her. In July, she posted via Instagram her “best of summer” moments with the toddler. Fans caught a glimpse of the mother-daughter-duo enjoying boat rides together, picking blueberries, eating popsicles and more.

Through the years, she has also posted glimpses of her daughter’s life through social media, including sweet pics from her first birthday party, celebrating Father’s Day with Malik, silly photos and more.