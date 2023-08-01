Gigi Hadid shared rare photos of her and ex Zayn Malik‘s 2-year-old daughter, Khai, where she looks all grown up.

“Best of summer ! 🙏💌🪴🍦,” Hadid 28, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, July 31, which featured photos from her adventures with Khai. The twosome picked blueberries, showed off their matching ice cream cones and enjoyed a boat ride.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to react to the sweet mother-daughter moments. “SHE’S SO BIG ALREADY?? HER HAIR???” a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, a second follower replied, “that baby is tooo big she was just born noooo.” Kylie Jenner also left a comment, writing, “the life 🫶🏻.”

Hadid became a mom in September 2020 — which was five years after she started dating Malik, 30. After the pair welcomed their first child together, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hadid and Malik grew even closer following the major milestone.

“Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl,” the insider shared at the time, adding that Hadid was “appreciating every moment” with her daughter and Malik.

Things took a turn in 2021 when the musician was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment following an alleged altercation with his Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Malik, who pleaded no contest to the charges, was fined for the incident and put on probation for 360 days. He was also assigned anger management classes and a domestic violence program. That same month, Us confirmed that Gigi and Malik pulled the plug on their relationship.

More recently, Malik offered an update on his “good” coparenting relationship with his ex when he called Khai’s happiness “the main importance” for him and Gigi.

“The main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to [Khai],” he said on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this.'”

Malik went on to address his decision to keep his baby girl out of the spotlight, adding, “I’m not necessarily trying to shield her from it … I’m just trying to give her an option.”

Gigi, for her part, also opened up about watching her daughter get older. “She’s so mobile, from so early in the morning,” she told Today in September 2022. “So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know.”

At the time, Gigi noted that Khai is active by “practicing doing dangerous things” in the house. “It’s so much fun,” she added. “The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. She’s a blessing.”