Keeping up with Khai! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have said the sweetest things about their daughter since her September 2020 arrival.

The couple have been dating on and off since 2015. News broke five years later that the model was pregnant with their first child.

The Los Angeles native confirmed the news in April 2020 during a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Hadid told Jimmy Fallon at the time.

The then-pregnant star went on to say that she was “craving … everything bagels” and eating one a day.

The former One Direction member was “thrilled” about becoming a father, a source exclusively told Us Weekly the following month. “Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” the insider said in May 2020. “Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, the love was still very much there.”

As for Hadid, another source told Us at the time: “She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on the new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side.”

While the Victoria’s Secret model kept her baby bump hidden at first, she began documenting her progress in August 2020.

“Growing an angel,” Hadid captioned maternity shoot photos at the time. “Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images.”

She later tweeted, “I loved [modeling while pregnant]. I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me but was definitely more tiring than working normally. Got through the second look and was like, ‘Guys I think I can only do two more’ hahaaaa.”

Her and the “Pillow Talk” singer’s baby girl arrived the following month. The new parents waited until January 2021 to subtly reveal Khai’s name in Hadid’s Instagram bio.

