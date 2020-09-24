It’s a new chapter for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik! The couple have welcomed their first child, a girl.

The singer announced the happy news on Twitter on Wednesday, September 23, sharing a black-and-white photo showing him holding his newborn’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the model, 25, was pregnant. “She and Zayn are so in love,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Another insider shared, “Gigi has been telling her close friends and family about her pregnancy news and was trying to keep it low-key. She has been so grateful for all the well-wishes and congratulations she’s received. She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on the journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side.”

The couple’s pregnancy news came three months after Us confirmed that they were back together after previously calling it quits. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady,” a source told Us of Hadid and the former One Direction member, 27, in January.

The Los Angeles native confirmed in April that she was expecting. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she told Jimmy Fallon.

She went on to tell the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 45, that she was “craving … everything bagels” and eating one a day.

The following month, the pregnant star gushed about her mom Yolanda Hadid’s motherhood skills, writing via Instagram: “Best I could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, opened up about her eldest daughter’s pregnancy in an April interview with Dutch publication RTL Boulevard, saying she felt “so excited … to become an Oma in September.”

The Bravo personality went on two say, “Especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

When it came to her baby bump, Gigi said during a June Instagram Live video that she could create an “optical illusion” with certain camera angles and a “really baggy jumpsuit.”

She added at the time: “From the side, it’s a different story!”