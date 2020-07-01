Mom hacks on point! Gigi Hadid revealed how she was able to hide being six months pregnant during a recent Instagram Live after a fan marveled at her small figure.

The 25-year-old model hosted a conversation with New York City-based chef and welfare advocate Sophia Roe in June to help educate her fans on how to be better allies in the fight for racial equality. While filming, Hadid’s bottom half was out of the frame, making one fan wonder how she could conceal her growing belly.

“How do you not have a tummy??” the viewer commented. “I’m 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge you look great tho!”

Hadid responded soon after, teasing, “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story! haha — wishing u the best!”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in April that Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik after the on-off pair rekindled their romance in January. One insider revealed at the time that the couple was “so in love” and that the California native has “always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

The soon-to-be parents began dating in 2015 and announced that they had split for the first time in March 2018. Hadid and the former One Direction member, 27, reunited briefly before calling off their romance once more in January 2019 as Malik attempted to work on “a lot of his own issues.” Several months later, Hadid was seen on a handful of dates with Tyler Cameron, who accompanied her to her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands in September 2019. Us confirmed that the pair ended their fling one month later.

While Hadid has been able to keep the details of her pregnancy relatively private, she spoke out about the exciting news for the first time during an April appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said at the time.

Days after Hadid addressed her path to motherhood, a source told Us that the “Pillowtalk” crooner “couldn’t be more excited” to be by her side on this journey. “Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, the love was still very much there,” the source added in May.