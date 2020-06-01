Open and honest conversations. Thomas Rhett, Katherine Heigl and more stars have shared the ways they’re educating their children about racism following George Floyd’s May 25 death.

“As the father of a black daughter and also two white daughters, I have struggled with what to say today,” the “Marry Me” singer, 30, captioned a Sunday, May 31, Instagram post featuring the Romans 12:9 Bible verse. “We have navigated forms of racism directly and while there is mostly overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes there is just the opposite. Because of that fear, it can be a lot easier to choose silence, but today I’m choosing to speak.”

The Georgia native, who shares Willa, 4, Ada, 2, and Lennon, 3 months, with his wife, Lauren Akins, went on to write that he felt “heartbroken and angry” after watching the video of a police office killing Floyd pressing a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in and how my JOB as a father is to show them how to lead with love in the face of hate,” the Grammy nominee added. “To know their worth and value as not only women but human beings.”

Rhett and Akins, also 30, adopted Willa from Uganda in May 2017, three months ahead of Ada’s birth.

“My heart has always been driven to [adoption],” the Live in Love author told Us Weekly exclusively the following year. “It just started as this calling in my life, to speak for these children who don’t have a voice. This is what I was really here to do. It lined up perfectly with my heart.”

Heigl, 41, who adopted her now-8-year-old daughter, Adalaide, in 2012 with her husband, Josh Kelley, shared that she has been struggling to tell her daughter about Floyd’s death.

“I can’t sleep,” the actress wrote via Instagram on May 31. “And when I do, I wake with a single thought in my head. How will I tell Adalaide? How will I explain the unexplainable? How can I protect her? How can I break a piece of her beautiful divine spirit to do so? I can’t sleep.”

