Showing his support. January Jones’ 8-year-old son, Xander, is standing with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I wanted to give him an opportunity today to do a small neighborhood protest to support his friends and feel like he’s part of the progress that will hopefully happen,” the actress, 42, captioned a Monday, June 1, photo. “Please vote in November. If you don’t vote for who is governing your city, state and country, nothing will change.”

In the social media upload, the little one wore a Black Lives Matter mask and held up a sign reading, “I CAN’T BREATHE.” The poster board honored George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 when a police officer pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Mad Men alum has been speaking to her child about racism amid country-wide protests, she went on to write via Instagram.

“I promise that I will always continue to talk to my child about inequality,” the South Dakota native explained. “And I promise to do all I can to learn more. We have had many more of these necessary hard conversations over the last few days, about why people are so angry and sad. For a child who didn’t used to see color amongst his friends it’s hard for him to understand, to understand why the past he learns about in school is still very present in our world today.”

Jones gave birth to her baby boy in 2011. Eight years later, the Golden Globe nominee told Us Weekly exclusively that Zander “does not give a s–t” about her acting career.

“Only if it works to his advantage,” the Last Man on Earth alum explained to Us in November 2019. “We were at Disneyland the other day and we’re waiting in line for like 50 minutes, and he’s like, ‘Mom! Can you get fast passes and tell everyone you’re an actress?’ I was like, ‘No! This is the deal. This is what it’s like.’ It’s part of the experience. We gotta talk. We gotta hang out.”