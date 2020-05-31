Ariana Grande, Rachel Lindsay, More Stars Protest George Floyd's Death

Ariana Grande, Rachel Lindsay, Halsey and more stars joined the thousands of protesters in cities across the U.S. to demand justice for George Floyd while advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Floyd died while being restrained in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25. His death sparked outrage as celebrities spoke out against police brutality and racial inequality on social media. Mass protests kicked off in Minneapolis before spreading to cities across the U.S. where stars took their advocacy offline.

Grande, 26, was spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30, where she wore a mask and held up a sign that read “Black Lives Matter.” Days earlier, the “Thank U, Next” singer urged her followers to get involved in the movement via Instagram.

“A lot of things feel scary, dangerous and uncertain right now … but there are things within our control: voting, contacting lawmakers, and taking the census,” Grande wrote on Friday, May 29.

Other stars documented their activism on social media including Lindsay, 35, who shared a photo of herself and her husband, Bryan Abasolo, after they hit the streets to protest on Saturday.

Halsey reunited with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud on Saturday in Los Angeles where she shared that police “fired rubber bullets” at protesters.

“We did not breach the line,” the “Graveyard” singer wrote. “Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired.”

The New Jersey native later assured fans that she “was not arrested” but noted the importance of the safety of her fellow protesters.

“Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke. BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY,” Halsey tweeted.

Protesting turned violent for some stars including Kendrick Sampson and John Cusack.

The Insecure actor, 32, was hit with rubber bullets while he was taking part in the protests in Los Angeles on Saturday. Sampson shared eight videos on Instagram that showed a demonstration at Pan Pacific Park where officers fired rubber bullets at protesters. In another video, Sampson appears to be hit by an officer’s baton as he asks police “Why are you hitting me?”

Cusack, 53, for his part, shared video footage on Saturday of police in Chicago coming at him “with batons” while he was protesting on his bicycle.

Scroll down to see the stars on the frontlines of the George Floyd protests.